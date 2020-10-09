There is no formal announcement yet but OnePlus is expected to announce a new pair of wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Z pair is anticipated to arrive in the next few weeks as we have mentioned earlier. It will likely be introduced together with the OnePlus 8T. It is the cheaper wireless earbuds from the Chinese mobile OEM that has the ‘Never Settle’ attitude. We have a feeling the pair will look similar to the already available OnePlus Buds but with a few tweaks here and there.

October 14 may be all about the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus Buds Z. Not much details about the new wireless earbuds have been shared but it will be affordable. The original OnePlus Buds is already not expensive but the new pair will be even cheaper.

OnePlus Buds Z will be a new pair of TWS earphones. It can challenge newly announced similar pairs like the Ultimate Ears UE FITS, LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds, or the Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds when it comes to accessibility.

XDA has shared the first images of the OnePlus Buds Z from another source. The pair will remind you a lot of the OnePlus Buds, as well as, the Honor Magic Earbuds. The charging case and silicone tips are more similar to Honor’s wireless earbuds.

No matter the weather, you won't miss a beat with our new IP55-rated Buds. See them October 14. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 3, 2020

OnePlus also teased that the next new accessory will be the IP55-rated Buds–ideal “no matter the weather”. The charging case features a USB Type-C port on the rear, LED indicator at the front, and one function button. An APK file lists three color options: Silver, White, and Black.