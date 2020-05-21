OnePlus is one of the very few companies that got to team up with McLaren. It was back in 2018 when the first McLaren edition was introduced with 10GB RAM, 256GB storage, and really fast charging. The McLaren for the OnePlus 7 arrived with improved specs. Officially known as the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition, the phone launched exclusively at T-Mobile. We noted its bootloader must not be unlocked. Normally, we would start anticipating the OnePlus 8T McLaren but it looks like there won’t be one this year.

There is no official announcement or confirmation but one redditor noticed that OnePlus is no longer on the McLaren’s partners page. This could mean a 3rd-gen OnePlus McLaren phone may not be on the horizon.

We have no idea why but we understand if McLaren has its terms and limits. Also, it’s not the only brand OnePlus can partner with. We remember the OnePlus 5T Star Wars: The Last Jedi Edition and the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition. Maybe this year, OnePlus will introduce a new partner.

No numbers were reported but the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and the OnePlus 7T version have many consumers. Mainly, they are fans of the McLaren brand or are racing enthusiasts. OnePlus may lose them this year but it can also gain new ones depending on the next edition being planned.

Before the OnePlus 8T and the special OnePlus 8T are introduced later this year, we can expect for the OnePlus Z first. Yes, it’s never too early for rumors and leaks but for now, we’ll focus on the OnePlus Z.