So we’ve pretty much confirmed that OnePlus will be launching a Marvel Avengers special edition of their upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 6, in India. This is to coincide with the marketing of what will probably be a worldwide phenomenon even at this stage – that is, the Avengers: Infinity War movie. OnePlus’s video confirms that this special version will be launched in the Indian subcontinent, but who knows? It might actually make it to the UK as well.

OnePlus capitalizing on movie tie-ups is not new – they did it with Star Wars as well. But two days from the release of the Infinity War movie and it’s looking like it will be a juggernaut in the box office. It was a great move probably from the OnePlus marketing team to put out a Marvel Avengers limited edition OnePlus 6.

It is confirmed to launch in India, but from what it looks like, rumors are pointing to a UK launch as well. The limited edition phone will most likely have a 256GB internal storage capacity, as well as that textured finish that was teased in the video.

One of the issues with this is that the OnePlus 6 will be launching on May 16 in London, still more than two weeks away. Will people still be interested in a Marvel Avengers limited edition OnePlus 6 by then? We will have to wait and see.

SOURCE: OnePlus India