Most of the world is still high on Star Wars fever and if you’re actually one of the owners of the brand new OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, then you get another surprise: a secret message from one of the most popular droids in the franchise. We’ve gotten used to Easter Eggs on the big screen (thanks Marvel Cinematic Universe et al) and now you get one in real life with your new device’s packaging. You just have to be willing to take a few extra steps to find out what it is (but it’s really cool, so maybe worth it).

For those of us who won’t be getting the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition anyway, we’ll share the Easter Egg secret. There’s a greeting card included in the box and you’ll see the “hidden clue” there. Okay, we’ll unhide it now: if you combine the first letters of all of the lines, it will say “Scribble with pencil”. And if you do scribble on it, the message at the bottom of the card gives you specific instructions. “Find the secret compartment and check the weather forecast on Ahch-To,” it says.

The bottom section of your smartphone’s box has a secret compartment and there you’ll see a collapsible prism inside. You’ll have to assemble it using the instructions that come with it. Then you go on your OnePlus weather app and look for Ahch-To (this is the island where Luke Skywalker has retired to). Line up your device with the prism (there are markings included) and you’ll see a message from R2-D2: “Welcome young jedi knight” etc etc.

Okay it’s not necessarily life-changing, but it’s a fun Easter Egg to have, especially if you love that little astromech droid. You also get several Star Wars specific exterior design and software touches as well, if you have that elusive OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, that is.

VIA: Android Central