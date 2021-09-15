The Chinese mobile brand that never settles has another new phone offering. It’s not official yet but we can expect the OnePlus 9 RT to be announced. Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) said the phone’s tentative launch date is October 15. It’s tentative which means things can still change. We first mentioned the last month and said the smartphone running OxygenOS 12 Android 12 would be coming soon. That is likely to happen soon especially since one of our favorite master leaksters shared the news.

OnePlus usually releases a ‘T’ version of its flagship series. The last one was the OnePlus 8T. The latter received OxygenOS 11 Open Beta back in May. Instead of OnePlus 9T, the company may be opting for OnePlus 9 RT since a OnePlus 9R was released in India.

As mentioned before, the OnePlus 9 RT will be the first smartphone from the Chinese OEM to implement OxygenOS 12. That is based on Android 12 already. This is possible since the company works closely with Google every time.

It also helps that OPPO and OnePlus have started working together. We don’t have the final images yet but the OxygenOS may look like the ColorOS. By next month, we’ll see how the OxygenOS 12 is similar to the ColorOS 12 launching tomorrow.

The OnePlus 9 RT is believed to run on 4500mAh battery with 65W charging tech and Snapdragon 870 processor. A multi-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 with a wide-angle lens can be expected. A 120Hz AMOLED panel may also be ready just like the OnePlus 9R.