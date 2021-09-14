Like OnePlus, OPPO never settles. The Chinese OEM has been working on many things. The next major announcement will feature the new ColorOS 12. Launch is scheduled on September 16 which means the new OS version will be introduced alongside the OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition. The tech event will happen 6PM on the said date. Not much information has been provided but we’re assuming this version will be ready for the upcoming OPPO tablet and new OPPO Find X smartphone.

It may not be the stable build yet but that one could be ready by October. The ColorOS will be available first in China in two days. The ColorOS 12 will be introduced together with the new OPPO phone, OPPO tablet, and maybe an OPPO smartwatch. We could probably expect that Oppo Watch Free and OPPO Reno7 series.

As for the ColorOS 12, the new version offers a fresher visual design, quick view cards, free-floating windows, and better privacy protection among others. After the ColorOS 12’s reveal, expect OPPO ColorOS 11 updates will also roll out to more OPPO phones. You see, OPPO is keeping ColorOS for its phones.

ColorOS 12 is based on Android 12 already. Details are scarce but we can expect most Android 12 features and functions will be implemented. Let’s wait and see.