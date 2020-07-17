The OnePlus team is busy preparing for the major launch of the now hyped up OnePlus Nord. The phone has already sold out in Europe even without the public knowing the design and the specs. Apart from the mid-range smartphone, the Chinese OEM also has OnePlus Buds. The pair is ready to deliver a more burdenless audio experience for modern mobile consumers. It can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and offers a more comfortable feel, thanks to a more ergonomic half-in-ear design.

The OnePlus Buds is said to charge faster via Warp Charge technology. It will be faster than charging the Apple AirPods. There’s only one catch: it won’t include wireless charging. That’s something most mobile users want but this can be good news because it means the pair will be very affordable.

The OnePlus Buds are the brand’s true wireless earbuds. The pair can receive up to 10 hours of battery charge within 10 minutes. That is fast so you won’t have any reason for the earbuds to go low or lose power. The numbers are impressive because the Airpods usually need 15 minutes of charging before five hours of battery power can be reached.

OnePlus Buds‘ 430mA Lithium-Ion battery inside is protected as the company puts a cap on charging at 5v 1.5A. This is done to prevent damage. The case offers an extra 23 hours of battery. The case weighs 36 grams while the earbuds weigh only 4.6 grams.

OnePlus has promised a ‘burdenless audio experience’ which can be achieved because audio tech has been optimized and refined. It works with other non-OnePlus devices but the pair is best to use with OnePlus phones because of the special gaming mode. More enhancements can be expected for an unmatched audio experience.