With the stable version of Android 11 being released by Google, this means other OEMs will follow with related announcements. We listed down the major features and enhancements of the new Android version. Even the Pixel-exclusive improvements have been presented. We mentioned that apart from the Pixel series, other phones from Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, and OnePlus will receive Android 11 before other OEMs get it. OnePlus goes ahead of the competition by announcing that OxygenOS 11 is coming to the OnePlus 8 series.

The OnePlus 8 phones aren’t the only ones that will be updated but no timeline has been provided yet. OxygenOS 11 which is based on Android 11 will be ready soon for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro are also expected to receive the same version.

OnePlus is one of the first to have worked with Google on Android 11. OxygenOS 11 is now available in full open beta. It shows the ‘Never Settle’ attitude of OnePlus as it brings smoother design elements and faster mobile experience. It shows an updated layout that is better for one-handed operation and navigation.

OxygenOS 11 delivers key updates on the System, Game space, Ambient display, Dark mode, Zen mode, and Gallery. You will notice the brand new weather UI that supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. The new UI shows various optimizations while the brightness bar display in the status bar has been optimized. For the game space, OnePlus added a gaming tools box for quicker switching between apps. There is also now a mis-touch prevention feature.

An Always-on ambient Display feature has been added followed by a custom Schedule/All day option. Ten new clock styles are available including Insight clock style. The Dark mode can be accessed from a new shortcut. Zen Mode brings five new themes: Grassland, Ocean, Space, Zen Space 1, and Zen Space 2. The Gallery now supports the Story function.

The first OxygenOS 11 build is for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Prepare at least 3GB of free storage space and a 30% battery level if you plan on applying the major update.