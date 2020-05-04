Still on lockdown? We still are and we have no idea how and when this virus situation will be over. We just now life must go on. For many people and brands we know, it is business as usual. No pandemic can stop them from being busy and living out their lives. For OnePlus, the company is never settling and never stopping for working on new ideas and products. OnePlus just introduced a new way for phone users to be heard.

IDEAS is OnePlus’ effort to hear from customers. In the past two months (eight weeks), OnePlus did receive thousands of ideas. About 5,000 suggestions have been shared. Looking at the numbers, there have been more than 2,000 comments and 25,000 likes.

The OnePlus community is generally active. It’s only on beta and it has ended recently. OnePlus will be working on the platform for now and will open again in Summer.

So what has been shared and recommended so far? As per the beta phase, some ideas given had something to do with Always on Display, fingerprint lock for hidden pictures in the gallery, Folders within the app drawer, play a sound when the battery is fully charged, and more essential features added to Zen Mode. These suggestions have been adopted already. The Always-on Display will be done by June which means we’ll probably see it on the next OnePlus phone. The rest of the changes are already included in the roadmap.

Over a dozen ideas have been highlighted by OnePlus. We’re guessing they were considered but could not be selected officially. They are as follows:

• Edge notification light

• OnePlus Dex

• Call recording

• Google message for the stock SMS/RCS app

• Study mode

• API support for Gcam

• Improve the adaptive brightness

• Custom fingerprint animations

• Real-time weather wallpaper

• Real One Hand Mode

• AMOLED dark

• Boost capabilities of the alert slider

• An option to set battery charging limit to 80%

• Variable charging speed

• Allow users to choose which stock apps to install during set-up

IDEAS is a great idea. It gives OnePlus users and fans to work with the Chinese OEM. It really does mean ‘Never Settle’ for OnePlus.