OnePlus really never settles. While preparing for the OnePlus 9 series launch, it’s also working on OxygenOS updates for its previous flagship models. A while ago, we shared with you the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 8T. Next to receive the OxygenOS 11 update is the OnePlus 7T series. Both the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro can now be upgraded to the latest mobile OS version. This one brings Android 11 together with its many new features and enhancements.

As per the Changelog, several updates and enhancements will be made to the System, Camera, Ambient Display, Dark Mode, Game Space, Shelf, and Gallery. The OnePlus 7T system will be upgraded to OxygenOS 11 version. It will include a fresh new UI visual design with several optimizations.

Third-party apps are more stable now. The Android Security Patch has been updated to February 2021. The GMS package is now 2021.01.

OnePlus 7T Series OxygenOS 11 Update

The camera is getting an improved camera UI. A number of functions have been optimized. New additions include an HEVC codec to reduce video storage size, access to a third-party app for sharing images, quick access to recording mode, and playback display in Time-lapse mode.

The Ambient Display gets an Insight clock style and Canvas feature. The Dark Mode receives a shortcut key for Dark Mode. You can also now enjoy time range customization and the automatic turn on feature.

Game Space receives a mis-touch prevention feature, quick reply feature for some apps, and a gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. Notice the new shelf interface design, weather widget, and smarter animation effect.

The Gallery feature on the OnePlus 7T now supports Story function. It can create weekly videos automatically. Loading speed of content has been optimized and is made faster.