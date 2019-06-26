The OnePlus 7 series is popular for a lot of reasons. It’s the latest from the Chinese OEM. It’s also the first from the brand with two variants released at once. There’s the regular OnePlus 7 and the higher-specced OnePlus 7 Pro. We’ve mentioned the two phones, the Pro especially, several times since April when we noted it would arrive with 5G connectivity and a special display. The series was finally announced. We were impressed at first but soon we were underwhelmed by the performance of the OnePlus 7 Pro for many reasons.

Its fingerprint scanner was fooled by a fingerprint “mold”. It doesn’t even have an official IP rating but it still is water-resistant. Some users reported the phone emits noise during calls.

The OnePlus 7 Pro isn’t all bad. It certainly has potential. Its display is notch-free and is ultra smooth and immersive so that’s a good thing especially for the price. A recent software update already arrived with camera fixes. OnePlus already responded to recent OnePlus 7 issues and feedback so we know things are taken care of.

OnePlus has launched a special OnePlus 7 Pro Almond. The limited edition phone has been available for a couple of weeks now. It’s a new color option with the highest specs among the OnePlus offerings with the 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It’s also now available in the UK.

The limited edition Almond OnePlus 7 Pro phone costs $699. You can get one with a $62 monthly installment fee. To review, the smartphone comes equipped with a large 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 90Hz refresh rate, QHD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 4000 mAh battery, 16MP f/2.0 pop-up selfie camera, and three rear cameras (48MP with OIS + 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens + 6MP f/2.2 117-degree ultra-wide-angle).

Our hands-on feature of the OnePlus 7 Pro shows the phone in a more detailed way. It’s the more expensive version of the OnePlus 7 but with some improvements on the specs and features. Check OnePlus.com for more information.