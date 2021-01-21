The latest OnePlus phones getting the newest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build are not exactly old. The OnePlus 7 series was introduced back in 2019, about two years ago, and the two variants are now ready to be updated to Android 11 OS. OnePlus has recently announced the good news on the OnePlus forum. It’s only a beta build but it means the stable version will soon follow. With a beta release, it means some bugs and issues will still be encountered.

A full system backup is recommended if you’re planning to install the software. The changelog lists a number of important features and enhancements starting with the system. The phone receives OxygenOS plus a fresh new UI. The improved visual design offers a better experience with several optimizations.

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 Details

The camera UI has been updated while some function paths have been optimized. A new HEVC codec has been added to reduce video storage size. Other new additions include access to a third-party app share the picture, quick access to recording mode, and playback display in Time-lapse mode.

The Ambient Display gets an Insight clock style and Canvas feature. The Dark Mode is getting a shortcut key. Also noticeable is the new shelf interface design, weather widget, smarter animation effect, Supporting Story function, and optimized loading speed.

Other OnePlus phones have also received the update. OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 already rolled out for the OnePlus 8T earlier this month. The OnePlus 8 series phones received the same in December 2020.