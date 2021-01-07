OnePlus has just announced another rollout of the OxygenOS. Just a week after OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 was released for the OnePlus 8T in major regions, here comes the OxygenOS 11.0.6.9. As always, the rollout is incremental but expect the update to be available in India, Europe, and North America. No information yet when countries in Asia will get the same. Note that this update is known as 11.0.6.8 (IN and NA) and 11.0.6.9 in Europe. The changelog includes a number of important features and enhancements.

The OS update delivers optimization to the full-screen gestures. For faster unlock speed, there is an increase in fingerprint unlock success rates. OnePlus added keyboard height adjustment. This allows you to hide or raise the bottom shortcut bar for an improved input experience. Simply check Settings> System-Language & input> Keyboard height adjustment.

OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 OxygenOS Changelog

An issue causing the media player to pause abnormally has been fixed. Android security patch level is now 2020.11. OnePlus also optimized the image quality on nightscape. On the Gallery, that small probability issue of photos not showing has been fixed.

The WiFi connection fails in a specific situation but the update fixes that. Stability of communication has improved. If you live in India, check out the new OnePlus Store.

Do share your feedback with the OnePlus team on the forum. You may also send a message to bughunters@oneplus.com. You may also expect the OxygenOS 11 update to be ready soon for older OnePlus phones.