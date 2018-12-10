OnePlus is prepping for the arrival of the McLaren F1 Edition of its latest phone offering–the OnePlus 6T. It’s launching soon and is expected to roll out with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Chinese OEM’s official Twitter account just said “Charging is about to hit warp speed” so be ready to “Salute to speed” when it comes to charging and performance. The launch is expected to happen tomorrow, December 11, Tuesday, at McLaren’s Technology Centre in the UK. Tomorrow will be interesting because we’ll get to see how this one will be different from and yet similar to the regular OnePlus 6T that was announced back in October.

Details are scarce but we’ve been saying the new phone will be the first few flagship devices to run on 10GB RAM. That is a special feat for OnePlus because not many OEMs have implemented 8GB yet and here comes the company ready with 10GB.

The 256GB storage is also impressive. Most “affordable flagships” can only offer 64GB or 128GB but OnePlus is being generous here.

The McLaren Edition will be all about speed. We’re assuming this will still be within the “affordable” category but not OnePlus 7 level that is rumored to be more expensive by $200 or $300.

For those of you “Forever in pursuit of speed”, we highly recommend you watch out for this one. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will hopefully let us “experience the #SalutetoSpeed”.

Another leak shows us official renders of the smartphone:

67248″]

This exclusive leak shows off the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange variant. There is also a mention of the ‘Warp Charge’ which refers to superfast charging, giving off a full day’s power within 20 minutes–that fast!