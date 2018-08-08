It’s back-to-school time not only for the students and teachers but also for the parents too. The latter group is responsible for making the students’ life easier by providing for most of their needs. Around this time and just when vacation is about to end, we’re seeing special promos and offers that will make shopping more interesting. For fans of OnePlus, you won’t have to settle with that old phone of yours. There’s the new OnePlus 6 phone. If you don’t have plans of getting a new device, know that your phone is also up for a software update.

The latest offer is this OnePlus 6 Mirror Black with 64GB of storage that also comes with a pair of Bullets V2. The deal also includes an extra-long Fast Charge cable. This is the Full Survival Kit that costs $529. It’s actually worth $583.85 for the OnePlus 6 Mirror Black 64GB phone, 100cm Fast Charge Cable, and Fast Charge Power Adapter, and a pair of the OnePlus Bullets V2.

There’s a Tough & Smooth Bundle that includes a OnePlus 6 Mirror Black 128GB phone and one Karbon OR Sandstone Case, costing only $579 (valued at $603.95). If you are a student, feel free to take advantage of the 10% with Student Beans. The extra incentives will benefit the students and parents who may want to save some money and get good deals.

Note that the free accessories will not be offered with a standard warranty. Here is a quick review of the specs of the OnePlus 6: 6.28-inch Samsung AMOLED screen, 2280 × 1080 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, notched design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 16MP + 20MP dual camera setup with Optical Image Stabilization, and a 3300mAh battery.

Still not convinced about the OnePlus 6 magic? Here are six reasons why you should buy one. The phone sold 1 million units in 22 days so we believe it’s worth every penny.

SOURCE: OnePlus