So there will be a new OnePlus phone? Looks like the OnePlus 5T that has been leaked a couple of weeks ago and believed to come with a larger 18:9 display is almost ready. This new variant also dropped by AnTuTu, showing off premium specs so we know the phone is for real. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei just posted a sample photo and asked what phone could have been used to take the image with. Our first guess is the OnePlus 5T and then master leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared an image of what seems to be the OnePlus 5T. It’s only the top-half of the OnePlus 5T.

The OnePlus 5T is said to be equipped with a 6-inch edge-to-edge display screen, FHD+ 2160 × 1080 resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. We’re assuming the other specs and features will be similar to the OnePlus 5 like that 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charge.

The OnePlus 5 has a 16MP front-facing camera and 16MP and 20Mp dual rear cameras while this OnePlus 5T was earlier sighted with a pair of 20MP cameras. There aren’t many details but expect related leaks and rumors to be published in the coming days and until OnePlus makes the official announcement.

The sample photo above is in portrait mode and it’s actually a good sample–stunning if you may say. It’s a teaser for what could be another premium camera setup. There is a mention of the 20MP rear camera so that’s something to look forward to. Let’s just wait and see.

VIA: @evleaks

SOURCE: Carl Pei