We’ve been hearing a lot about the upcoming OnePlus 5T, probably to the irritation of most OnePlus 5 users. We’ve known for a while now that the upcoming flagship will be OnePlus’s first to feature an almost full screen display up front, jumping firmly on the 18:9 bandwagon. This may be painful to see for people who bought the OnePlus 5, but here are the specs now.

The OnePlus 5T made a recent visit to AnTuTu, and of course the Internet was there to take note of it. What we see here in the specs is not surprising anymore – a large 6-inch display with FHD+ resolution (2160×1080) most likely with 18:9 aspect ratio. Most of the other hardware will probably stay the same, including the Snapdragon 835 processor and the supporting RAM and storage.

A slight improvement will be the cameras, if this leak will be proven to be right – the dual cameras will now be two sensors with 20MP, improving from the 16MP dual sensors on the OnePlus 5. And lastly, it promises to come with Android Oreo out of the box.

What will the pricing be like? You can compare it to when the OnePlus 3T was released last year. There was a USD$40.00 bump in price, so you can probably expect something there or thereabouts.

SOURCE: GizChina