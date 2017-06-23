MyFixGuide just did a teardown of the Huawei Honor 9 and now it’s OnePlus 5’s turn to be pried open. We want to know if this new flagship phone with a very familiar design could be easily opened and repaired. The phone has already passed JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test with flying colors so we can say this is one durable device.

We’ve featured sample photos earlier today and we’ve also seen that comparison test that proved the Dash Charge is faster than the Galaxy S8’s Adaptive Fast Charging.

Here’s a rundown of the OnePlus 5 specs: 5.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 64GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, dual 16MP + 20MP rear camera, 16MP selfie shooter, and Oxygen OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Remove the SIM card tray first plus the two screws near the USB Type-C port. Using a sucker tool to remove the back panel will not do anything so use a crowbar and a fuselage instead. A cable connects to the motherboard so you cannot open the back cover completely.

Remove the screw and metal plate that secures the USB-C cable and battery connector. You will see that the headphone jack and the USB Type-C port are near the back cover.

Oneplus 5 is still uses the classic three-stage design: upper part has the motherboard, lower part has the loudspeaker module, and the middle has the battery. Remove the screws that secure the motherboard to open the phone further inside where you will see the metal shield covering some stickers.

Removing the other components is easier now as there is no double-sided adhesive. The mic is fixed so it can be removed easily. Opening further reveals the 3.85V 3300mAh Li-polymer battery from ATL. The chips on the motherboard can’t be easily accessed though because a metal shield is welded to the motherboard.

In summary, the OnePlus 5 is sealed properly but there are connectors not fixed or are loose.

SOURCE: MyFixGuide