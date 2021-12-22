Earlier, we said only the OnePlus 10 Pro may launch in the first half of 2022. That is likely to happen as a recent teaser pointed to a January launch. The Pro version was mentioned and we find it interesting. If there will be two, then both phones or at least OnePlus 10 series will be named. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first flagship phone offering from the Chinese OEM. The release schedule will be next month. We’re guessing it will be around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s release and a month ahead of the Galaxy S22 series.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has always been active on social media. His recent tweet confirmed an early launch for the OnePlus 10 series. However, there may only be one variant to be introduced and that is the Pro version.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is said to arrive with a large 6.7-inch screen with QHD+ screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will offer IP68 dust and water resistance.

The phone will already run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm with LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 flash memory. A 5000mAh battery will also be ready with faster charging technology —125W fast charging, perhaps?

The camera department appears to be placed in an integrated frame as per previous renders. The Hasselblad system is still anticipated to be used. We can expect a 32MP selfie camera and a 48MP primary + 50MP ultra wide-angle + 8MP 3.3x telephoto lens.

A January launch will happen in China. There is no word on pricing and market availability yet but we’ll let you know once ready.