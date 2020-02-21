A few OEMs have started considering to use a 108MP image sensor on flagship phones but it’s no guarantee the camera system will be the best. It’s the same with 64MP as the next highest megapixel sensor. Not all 64MP cameras offer great performance as proven by the Redmi Note 8 Pro. We can only list a few phones with 108MP image sensor: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi CC9 Pro, and the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha. As for 64MP cameras, there are quite a few like the Samsung Galaxy S20+, Nubia Red Magic 5G, that Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme XT, Realme X2 Pro, Redmi K30, and the POCO X2.

Samsung has already introduced two versions of a 108MP image sensor: the ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP Image Sensor and the 108Mp ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor with Nonacell technology. We only know about the Samsung 64Mp ISOCELL Image Sensor but it’s getting a rival from OmniVision. The company has announced a 64MP 0.8 Micron Image Sensor. It’s a first from the company but expect more OEMs will pick it up.

OmniVision’s OV64C features a 0.8 micron pixel size that can enable high-res phone cameras in a 1/1.7″ format. It offers excellent 4K video recording and still image capture. Other features include electronic image stabilization (EIS), digital crop zoom, 4-cell remosaic for full-res Bayer output, and CPHY interface. All these and more are built on the PureCel Plus stacked die technology by OmniVision.

The OV64C may be coming later than Samsung’s 64MP sensor but we know phone makers will order from OmniVision. The company is estimating about 127 million 64MP image sensors will ship this year. That sounds exciting.

We’re shifting our expectations from 108MP to 64MP first. We think these OEMs need to master the use of 64MP images sensors first before moving on to 108MP.