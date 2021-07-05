The Galaxy Watch 4 will be revealed very soon. We are almost certain it will be unveiled together with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. A new pair of Galaxy Buds may also be introduced. As for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the new smartwatch series will now run on Wear OS. The good news was announced recently. The Wear OS by Google has been upgraded as a unified platform with Samsung’s Tizen. Even before, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was rumored to have Wear OS.

The next-gen Galaxy Watch 4 will come with Wear OS with One UI Watch. Samsung is returning to Android-based wearable OS. Expect the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active to use Wear OS.

Don’t expect to see Tizen OS running but some features may be available. Google and Samsung worked together on the new version of the Wear OS. Unfortunately for the older Galaxy Watch models, they won’t be updated to get the new Wear OS.

Even the older watches that run on custom Android won’t get Wear OS. Samsung is instead encouraging Galaxy Gear owners to switch to Tizen. The Gear watch was given a Tizen update. Doing so will allow you to get and download apps from the Galaxy Store. If not, you won’t be able to access the available apps.

Galaxy Store support on the Samsung Galaxy Gear will be discontinued by August 5. You can update to Tizen or maybe just wait for the new Galaxy Watch 4. This may seem inconvenient but the smartwatch can already be considered old since its was released in 2013. We think it already served its purpose.