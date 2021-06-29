The Galaxy Watch 3 will soon be replaced by the Galaxy Watch 4 series. We are expecting two new variants will be introduced in the coming months–the regular Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Active. The next-gen Galaxy Watch model will be released with a new UI. Earlier, we learned about the new One UI Watch that brings the new WearOS that also brings the power of Tizen. The new unified platform will be found not only on the Galaxy Watch but also on future smartwatches.

Old Galaxy Watch units may still be used but unfortunately, they won’t get the new WearOS. An update won’t be available which means the Galaxy Watch 3 can be considered old soon.

Why, those smartwatches running on Tizen can receive up to three years of software updates. That is still part of the plan but it doesn’t include WearOS. Even present Wear OS smartwatches may not even get the new version.

We’re guessing the new Wear OS is really different from the current version of the platform. Tizen OS too may be different from the Tizen used on the WearOS. Tizen-powered Samsung Galaxy smartwatches are already powerful but the new WearOS will bring the new One UI Watch user interface.

It’s unfortunate news for those who use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. It’s relatively new but will be obsolete if it won’t get the new wearable OS version available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 model.