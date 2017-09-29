NVIDIA is fast becoming a trusted name in the gaming industry. It started with graphics processing units and processors and has eventually ventured into set-top boxes and gaming devices. The company is set to go bigger so it’s introducing a number of improvements. Just recently, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV with remote was made more affordable. To ensure the quality of products, the company had to recall the Shield Adapter European plug due to possible breakage. And the past few months, software updates were also released for YouTube app for SHIELD TV, SHIELD TV, Tablet, and Tablet K1.

A new update is ready. The SHIELD EXPERIENCE UPGRADE 6.0 brings the Google Assistant to SHIELD TV so you can just say commands to the device and it will follow your every word and enjoy hands-free voice control. The update also brings SmartThings Link so you can easily turn your home into a smart home. You can connect your SmartThings devices to the SHIELD TV and take advantage of voice control and automating routines.

Some changes for specific apps are also added including the updated UI and voice search on Vudu, 360-degree videos in YouTube, updated YouTube Kids App, new features within the Amazon Video app, plus more games to enjoy. Other enhancements also include the most recent monthly Android security updates, the ability to stream DTS-HD Master Audio to older DTS-capable receivers, option to power on your TV and receiver using both CEC and IR at the same time, and new setting for accessories to enable or disable double tap of volume slider to pause plus firmware upgrades for the SHIELD remote and SHIELD controller.

The SmartThings integration is now made possible with a small device you can buy for only $39.99 on Amazon. The SmartThings Link for NVIDIA SHIELD will be possible to turn your NVIDIA SHIELD device into a hub for your smart home. It connects wirelessly to numerous smart devices and lets you to control and monitor them from a smartphone. With this device, you can receive notifications from other connected devices for activities you want to be alerted of. Item is now available for pre-order and will be available on October 22.

SOURCE: NVIDIA, Amazon, Samsung