Following the launch of Plex Live TV for Plex Pass subscribers, here is NVIDIA with an important software update from the SHIELD TV. Software update 5.2 is also now ready for the SHIELD TV, SHIELD Tablet, and SHIELD Tablet K1. This enhancement is expected to bring significant bug fixes and system enhancements like some fixes to GPS crash. You may also notice overall stability and security optimizations plus improved compatibility with non-standard chargers.

Also included is an update to the latest Android Security Patch Level dated April 1, 2017. The same enhancements plus the Plex Live TV and DVR support are also available for the SHIELD Tablet and SHIELD Tablet K1.

This software update makes the SHIELD TV the first ever streaming player to integrate Plex Live TV but only for Plex Pass users as an exclusive deal. We mentioned yesterday that it is only for Android TV but looks like NVIDIA devices are ready for such upgrade, allowing you to stream live content and watch in real time. This means you can turn to Plex to stream your favorite shows right on the supported NVIDIA products.

You can also now save those recorded episodes and movies directly to a Network Attached Storage (NAS) if you want.

