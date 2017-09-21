NVIDIA has just announced a special promo we know you and your gamer friends cannot resist. Starting today, September 21, you can place your pre-orders for the SHIELD TV with remote for a low price of $179. That is one good deal you wouldn’t want to miss especially if you’ve been eying for this gaming console for months but still have not made any decision.

This NVIDIA SHIELD TV (remote only) offers everyone accesses to a wide array of 4K HDR content, faster performance, expandable storage, voice control, as well as, experience join an open ecosystem of games and apps. It’s ideal to use because it already runs Android TV. It can very well compete with similar products like the Apple TV, Roku Ultra, and Fire TV.

Those items you have purchased on the Google Play Store can be enjoyed on SHIELD TV. If you use and subscribe to VUDU, HULU, Amazon Video, Pandora, or Spotify, you can access them straight from the NVIDIA device. What’s better is you can even enjoy media content up to 4K HDR resolution.

Note that this special offer is only for the SHIELD TV with remote. The SHIELD TV (remote + game controller) is available for $99 while the 500GB SHIELD Pro currently costs $299.

