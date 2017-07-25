The SHIELD Android TV is getting another update as the YouTube app gets updated with 360 Video. YouTube for SHIELD TV will soon support YouTube 360 videos. This means you can soon watch cool 360-degree videos right on your SHIELD device. This support for the feature is important because such videos are becoming more popular not only for entertainment but also for education and business.

YouTube 360 Video on SHIELD also allows video support for live streams aside from the pre-made 360-degrees videos already in YouTube’s vast gallery. Download the updated app and soon you will see a more streamlined navigation menu. You will no longer see a list of your channel subscriptions because they are unnecessary. You only need to collapse the nav menu that appears as a column of icons. Slides will appear as you scroll through the icons of options and features.

The updated YouTube app offers a better user experience. You will know right away if you are logged in to your account. You will notice an updated theme with darker shades and white backgrounds for some elements, making it easier on the eyes. Checking your home screen, you will see recommendations, other topics of interest, and even YouTube Red Original programming. Other updated items include the removal of the red control bar and a new autoplay feature.

YouTube app for SHIELD now comes with the Next and Previous buttons instead of the skip forward-backward. This makes it similar now to Hulu, Netflix, and other media streaming programs. Moving on to the Settings screen, you will find the redesigned interface. The grid of tiles was updated with a row instead.

VIA: NVIDIA