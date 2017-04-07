Less than a month ago, ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia teased an event where the new Nubia Z17 mini would be introduced. The day has finally come and we’re curious if it is indeed a dual lens camera phone as we mentioned.As expected, the face is Christian Ronaldo is used once again to sell the new all-metal phone that boasts of a two 13MP rear cameras for the dual camera setup. The lens are set in color and monochrome each. The 16MP front-facing camera is impressive as it is completed with an 80-degree field of view and super bright and effective f/2.0 lens.

Other features include the usual like a 5.2-inch screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, LTPS panel, 2.5D curve, 1500:1 contrast, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 6GB onboard storage, and a Snapdragon 652 or S653. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Nubia Z17 mini comes in two configurations – a model with a Snapdragon 652 chip and 4 gigs of RAM and one with a Snapdragon 653 and 6GB of RAM. Both have 64GB of internal space that can be expanded through a microSD card slot.

As for the pricing, this one is listed with a CNY 1,699 price tag which is around $247. The bigger 6GB RAM version costs CNY 1,999 ($290). You can choose from among the Red, Black, and Gold version beginning the 12th of April.

