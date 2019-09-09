ZTE’s Nubia brand has a new phone offer in the form of the Red Magic 3S. It’s more like an improved version of the Nubia Red Magic 3 that was introduced earlier this year. This is another gaming phone from the Chinese OEM that is known for innovative mobile products. The device boasts a lot of premium specs starting with the powerful 5000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. This gaming phone runs on 8GB of RAM and comes with a large 6.65-inch screen with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution.

Most of the Red Magic 3S specs are the same as with the Red Magic 3. Of course, the processor has been upgraded because the Snapdragon 855 Plus is new. The chipset has been optimized for the ultimate gaming experience. If you’ve tried the Nubia Red 3 and are already happy with it, imagine the performance of the Nubia Red Magic 3S.

The Red Magic 3S is the second device from Nubia that uses the new Snapdragon 855+ processor. It follows the Nubia Z20 that also launched the dual AMOLED screens. The gaming phone comes equipped with a huge 6.65-inch gaming screen with 90Hz display like the OnePlus 7 Pro, Red Magic 3, and the upcoming Pixel 4.

The gaming phone needs a bigger battery. The 5000mAh batt is good enough but it’s even complemented with 27W fast charging tech. You only need ten minutes to achieve a one-hour battery.

Nubia’s Red Magic 3S is more powerful with the Snapdragon 855+. There’s also a built-in fan and ICE2.1 dual multi-dimensional cooling system. There’s the UFS 3.0 flash storage for faster data transfer. Meanwhile, the RedMagic OS 2.1 is made even better.

The phone is available in Silver Storm. It is priced at ¥29990 which is around $280 in the US. That’s a decent price for a powerful gaming machine. If you’re in China, you can buy the Nubia Red Magic 3S from Nubia Shop.