ZTE has got a new Android phone offer in the form of the Nubia Z20. The OEM has skipped Nubia Z19 so after the Nubia Z18 is the Nubia Z20. The smartphone actually follows the Z18S or the Nubia X we’ve been featuring since last year. The newest flagship device from the Chinese company already runs on Snapdragon 855+ processor so it beats the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 when it comes to using the latest chipset from Qualcomm. Officially, this is the first Snapdragon 855+ device hitting the market.

The Nubia Z20‘s major selling point is perhaps the secondary display. It’s not exactly a first of its kind but the second screen works like always-on display. It can also work independently so you can do more custom tasks.

If you’ve been wanting to really multitask on mobile, this Nubia Z20 can be the ideal phone because of the double screen. It runs on Android Pie covered by UI 7.0. Other major features include a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, almost bezel-less display, and the 5.1-inch HD+ AMOLED panel at the back. There is no selfie shooter because the main camera system is enough. You can do video calls and selfies with the triple rear cameras: 48MP Sony IMX 58 with OIS + 16MP ultrawide angle + 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom. Other imaging features include up to 8K video recording and a dual-LED flash.

The phone also comes equipped up to 512GB onboard stage/128GB UFS 3.0 storage, 4000mAh battery, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 4000mAh battery with 27W Fast Charging support, and of course, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. When it comes to security, two fingerprint scanners are ready on the sides that are actually pressure sensitive.

You can choose from three colors available: Orange, Blue, and Black. The Nubia Z20 is now up for pre-order in China and will be available in the market this August 16. The 6GB RAM/128GB version is priced at CNY 3,499 which is about $497. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is CNY 3,699 ($525). The high-specced 8GB RAM with 512GB memory will cost CNY 4,199 ($595).