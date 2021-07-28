Nothing Ear (1) is officially official. Less than a year since we learned that Carl Pei was leaving OnePlus to start a new company, here is the brand’s first product offering. The wireless earbuds is the first from Nothing Technologies that shows off the company’s product design principles. The pair was actually teased before launch and we quickly learned that it’s coming soon at a fair price, with ANC, and an earbuds charging case. Nothing is serious and is all set to enter the market now.

Pei was proud to announce the good news. The new truly wireless earbuds offer wireless charging, water-resistance, and of course, the very useful active noise cancelation. We can see the transparent design that is unique, at least, among the new wireless earbuds available in the market.

With the clear material, you can see the internals of the earbuds that come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, SBC and AAC codecs, 11.6mm dynamic driver, and touch gestures. Each earbud weighs only 4.7g–lighter than the competition.

The ANC feature offers two levels of noise cancelation: Light mode and Maximum Mode. To enjoy the battery longer, you can also disable the ANC. The sweat and water-splash resistant pair can very well rival those more expensive models in the market.

The Nothing Ear (1)’s design is attractive but that’s not only what will make it sell. The audio experience is something. The comfort it offers is also remarkable, thanks to the customizable sizes of the silicone ear tips.

Major features includes the 11.6mm drivers, Teenage Engineering-tuned audio, in-earEQ adjustment, fast pairing support, and in-ear detection. There’s also the Transparency mode that allows you to hear the outside sound so you can still be aware of your surroundings. During meetings or voice calls, you may take advantage of the Clear Voice technology.

Battery life is 5.7 hours on a full single charge. Charge it with the case and you get an additional of eight hours after only ten minutes of charging. Total playback time can last up to 34 hours.

Nothing Ear (1) will be available this coming July 31. Price tag reads $99 (£99). More key markets, specifically, 45 countries, will get the pair beginning August 17 including the UK, Canada, and the US.