Nothing is here. The first Nothing product is almost ready. After several months of announcement, the new company headed by Carl Pei, OnePlus’ co-founder, has introduced the Nothing (Ear) 1 Earbuds. That pair is set to rival the premium AirPods Pro but with a more affordable price tag. The brand’s debut product is a pair of wireless earbuds. It’s not yet official but Nothing will reveal the earbuds on July 27, Tuesday. The pair is said to be more than just allow you to listen to music.

For Nothing, Carl Pei teamed up with a number of investors. Most of them are high-profile and known in the tech industry like Casey Neistat, Steve Huffman, and Tony Fadell. With these names, the consumers can be excited about a brand that can deliver what they want.

The Nothing (Ear) 1 Earbuds will be sold for $99. That is cheap compared to other earbuds available in the market. The pair isn’t entry-level when it comes to specs and features. The design alone elevates the product to the next level.

The Ear (1) will be the first from Nothing. At that price, it will already include Active Noise Cancellation. This feature is usually available on more expensive models but Nothing is able to incorporate the technology on its first pair of earbuds.

The pricing seems aggressive but we think Nothing wants to hold back nothing for the public. The upcoming set of wireless earbuds will come with “leading features like noise cancellation and great build quality” as described. The fair price for consumers can be expected too. Pei said the company will primarily focus on online sales channels.

When it comes to design, the product will be transparent. It is more visually appealing. Nothing and Teenage Engineering teamed up together to finish the design. The features are similar to what the AirPods Pro have.

The Nothing executive didn’t reveal everything but he mentioned the wireless earbuds will come with three high-definition microphones that can power the ANC system. Nothing isn’t utilizing technology from Essential, at least, maybe not yet.

Expect Nothing products will be available in these key markets: North America, Europe, UK, and India. The Ear (1) will also be sold in South Korea, Japan, and other countries. The pair is only one of the first three products Nothing will introduce.