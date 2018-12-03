The Nokia 9 is much-anticipated since last year. It hasn’t hit the market yet even after several rumors and leaks. We have no idea what happened to it in 2017 but related information cropped up again during the Nokia 8 launch back in February. We were told it would be released with a Snapdragon 845 processor, in-display fingerprint sensor, notch design, five lenses, and seven rings at the rear. We’re holding on to that MWC 2019 launch or even earlier. Recently, we saw a Nokia 9 phone case listed on Amazon and here are related details.

The images here are said to be for the Nokia 9 PureView. There are phone covers that show the full frontal design of the upcoming Nokia smartphone.

Interestingly, this Nokia 9 doesn’t feature a notch. And wow, we can actually see seven circles at the rear so we’re looking forward to the multiple lenses.

Will the Nokia 9 beat the Galaxy S10’s five cameras? Maybe. The seven rings are said to be five camera lenses, one LED flash, and one infrared.

This is one unique phone. We’re not sure how HMD Global and Nokia will make this possible. It’s an exciting design and we really want to know how it’ll work.

Dual rear cameras are special enough. Triple cams made mobile photography more fun while quad cameras may be too much. So how about five? Your guess is as good as mine.

VIA: NPU