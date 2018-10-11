Samsung has finally and officially unveiled the new Galaxy A9. The 2018 model of the mid-range phone has been part of the rumor mill for months now. The Galaxy A9 Star was made official back in June while what we thought would be called the Galaxy A9 Star Pro showed up with four cameras. We’re told there would be quad cameras and a large display and more image renders showed off the four rear shooters just a few hours before the public announcement.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 won’t be last in the camera department. The quad camera system is advanced so you can make the most of mobile photography. There’s only one selfie shooter while the quad camera setup includes many features and functions.

Samsung wants you to “Live in the Moment” with the new Galaxy A9 phone. The quad camera idea has come into fruition and we’re assuming it’s also a pre-release before the Galaxy S10 rolls out with five cameras–four rear shooters and one selfie camera.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) boasts an innovative rear quad camera setup. It’s the ‘4X Fun’ we’ve been anticipating and we can’t wait to try the smartphone to capture objects, scenes, and experiences.

Mobile photography is taken to a whole new different level with many imaging faetures like 2x Optical Zoom for close-up, Ultra Wide Lens, Scene Optimizer, AI Scene Recognition, Depth Lens, and the 24MP Main Lens for low-light conditions. Technically, there are five cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A9 will be out in key global markets this November. No word on pricing yet. Color options include Bubblegum Pink, Lemonade Blue, and Caviar Black.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo)

• Processor: Octa Core (2.2GHz Quad + 1.8GHz Quad)

• Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+, Super AMOLED, 1080 × 2220 resolution

• Dimensions: 162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm

• Weight: 183g

• Battery: 3,800mAh battery

• RAM: 6GB or 8GB

• Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 512GB)

• Cam: 24MP AF, F1.7 (main); 2X optical zoom, 10MP AF, F2.4 (Telephoto); 120°, 8MP, F2.4 (Ultra Wide); 5MP, F2.2 (Depth)

• Cam: 24MP, F2.0 (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS

• Others: Bixby, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, App Fair

SOURCE: Samsung