We didn’t see this one coming but HMD Global’s Nokia and Chinese OEM Xiaomi recently signed documents to begin a partnership. The two signed a business collaboration and patent agreements that will allow them to use and license each other’s patents concerning cellular standards. Nokia’s patent assets were also acquired by Xiaomi so this means, we can expect a number of Nokia standards in future devices made by the latter. This agreement is only the start of strategic projects expected to be launched by both or either of the two groups.

The deal will have Nokia providing network infrastructure to Xiaomi. Xiaomi will soon be able to take advantage of Nokia’s technologies so they can produce effective optical transport solutions for data center interconnect, data center fabric solution, and IP Routing. The companies will also begin work on items related to artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things.

“Xiaomi is committed to building sustainable, long-term partnerships with global technology leaders. Our collaboration with Nokia will enable us to tap on its leadership in building large, high-performance networks and formidable strength in software and services, as we seek to create even more remarkable products and services that deliver the best user experience to our Mi fans worldwide,” Xiaomi Chairman and CEO Lei Jun shared in a statement.

Nokia just had a comeback in the mobile industry by releasing new Android-powered Nokia phones. With this partnership with Xiaomi, it is expected that both the companies will produce more innovative technologies. Nokia will be able to reach more people because the Chinese OEM has presence in numerous regions all over the world.