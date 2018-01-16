The 2nd-generation Nokia 6 model has long been anticipated in China. The phone has been up for pre-order after the official reveal. We know the Android 8.0 Oreo beta has been ready for the Nokia 6 and it’s about time the more stable version is delivered. The ready version of the Android 8.0 Oreo has rolled out for the Nokia 6 (2018), as well as, the Nokia 7.

This particular update brings the two Nokia Android smartphones Oreo features and the latest Android security patches for January. This stable Oreo is exclusive to China Nokia 6 and Nokia 7 but we can expect other regions will receive the same.

The new Nokia 6 isn’t totally exclusive to China as it may be available in the United States together with the Nokia 7 that broke cover last October with the Bothies feature, Snapdragon 630, and 6GB RAM. The first-gen Nokia 6 is also expected to receive the update soon.

To review, the Nokia 6 2018 model comes equipped with a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, 16MP main camera, 8MP selfie cam, 5.5-inch display, Full HD resolution, 4GB RAM, and OZO Audio recording. The rear side of the Nokia 6 is where you will see the fingerprint sensor. Price is ¥1499 which is around $233. The phone actually comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box so this Android Oreo is expected.

