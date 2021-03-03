Motorola has been revealed to be working on a new smartwatch. According to an important document, three models will be introduced this year: Moto G Smartwatch, Moto Watch, and Moto One. The smartwatches will actually be from CE Brands and not exactly from Motorola or Lenovo. They will bear the Motorola branding with either round or rectangular shape and will probably be sold on Amazon. Design and quality will the top defining factors. They are said to run on Wear OS.

Moto-branded smartwatches are definitely arriving this year. Three models have been confirmed but now we’re learning another one, a fourth model, will come with Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. It may just be another variant of one product model with some changes on the specs.

One smartwatch has been sighted with Snapdragon Wear 4100 written on the outer ring of the wearable. That is an upgrade from the Wear 3100 on the Moto 360. The white watch is also said to feature ATM water-resistance rating, NFC, and GPS. We can also expect a heart rate sensor, crown with vertical grooves, and probably wireless charging capability as we don’t see any pogo pins.

Next-gen Motorola Smartwatch

Could this be a new Moto 360 and a different product from the three Motorola watches we featured over the weekend? Motorola, or should we say, CE Brands could be exploring on what form factor or style to consider. Moto watches are usually popular. The last Moto 360 was even named by Amazon US as the ‘Best Overall Smartwatch’.

The use of Snapdragon Wear 4100 makes sense since it is the latest from Qualcomm design for wearables. We only know one product using it–the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS that launched in September, and that may change soon.