Qualcomm is one brand we know won’t and can’t stop manufacturing. It’s an essential part of the mobile tech industry. There are alternatives but the industry right now still demands Qualcomm chipsets so much so that some groups are even petitioning for Samsung to just use Snapdragon instead of Exynos. After that Snapdragon 875 price being leaked and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G being announced for future mid-rangers, here is a new Snapdragon SoC for future wearables.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor has just been announced. It is ready to bring enhanced user experiences to wearables. Many brands are trying their luck in the smartwatch and fitness tracker game and Qualcomm is said to be a good partner.

Two new variants are actually available: the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Snapdragon Wear 4100+. The next-generation smartwatches can handle more and perform better with the new SoCs. Qualcomm has applied its ultra-low power hybrid architecture once again to ensure high performance coming from these small chips.

The Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform promises super-fast System-on-Chip (SoC) and a smarter Always On (AON) co-processor. It is now based on the 12nm process technology. It can handle better different watch modes from ambient to interactive or even sports. The Snapdragon line has proven that it can help wearables to perform and have a longer battery life. The connected smartwatches have a better future with Qualcomm as the brand continues to improve on everything.

One of the many brands that trust Qualcomm for wearables is Suunto. The Suunto 7 released in January. We can expect new models from the company and other OEMs will take advantage of the Snapdragon Wear 4100. This will be true as experts are projecting growth in the wearables industry–more than $30 billion by the year 2023.

The two variants are different in some ways. The regular Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform is composed of a main SoC plus companion chips. The Plus version, the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, comes with the main SOC (SDM429w or SDA429w), companion chips (PMIC, WiFi/BT, RFFE, and RF for Modem/GPS), and the AON Co-Processor (QCC1110). Both processors support Wear OS by Google OS platform and Android Open Source Platform (AOSP). Expect future smartwatch and health trackers to be equipped with these processors.