A few days ago, we mentioned the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS would run on Wear OS by Google. It would be ready soon and the official launch has happened. Mobvoi has announced the new smartwatch that boasts a host of health and fitness tracking features. The wearable device that we said would arrive with Snapdragon Wear 4100 and a dual-layer display is here. The device has also leaked on Amazon UK but today, it’s ready with Wear OS by Google and more.

Mobvoi’s new TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is the first Wear OS product to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. It is a special fitness tracker that offers health monitoring, long battery life up to 72 hours in Smart Mode, NFC with Google Pay, and dual-display 2.0 technology.

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is similar in design to the previous model but this one comes in Shadow Black with orange stitching on the 22mm single solid silicone strap. It is powered by 1GB of RAM, Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, and a 577mAh battery. The 8GB onboard storage may be enough to store some content like music or files. The battery can last up to three days on a single full charge in Smart Mode. In Essential Mode, it can even last up to 45 days. That’s almost one a half months.

The GPS smartwatch allows location tracking as made possible by several features like GPS, Glonass, QZSS, Beidou, and Galileo. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity with Bluetooth Low Energy for easy pairing with Android or iOS. Other features include PPG, Gyroscope, ALS, and barometer.

Mobvoi has implemented a number of sensors and features like TicSleep for sleep monitoring, TicPulse to check the pulse, TicOxygen to monitor blood oxygen saturation, and TicZen to monitor stress with Standard Deviation of NN intervals (SDNN). There is also TicHearing to check sound levels in your surround and TicBreath for heart rate monitoring.

As with most health and fitness trackers that can be used during swimming, this one is IP68 water and dust-resistant. Advanced health and fitness monitoring brings multiple sports modes and new functions. The watch is equipped with a 1.4-inch AMOLED Retina Screen with 454 x 454 high-resolution, built-in speaker and microphone, and NFC for Google Pay. The device is now listed on Amazon but sans information on pricing and availability yet but we’re expecting a $300 price tag.