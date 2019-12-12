A new Moto 360 is coming but sorry to say, it is not from Motorola. Don’t be confused. No one is making a fake version. Motorola licensed the Moto 360 to a Canadian consumer electronics company as we shared with you back in October. eBuyNow is manufacturing the wearable device and Motorola will still continue to sell the Moto 360 in key markets. The Moto 360 smartwatch series has been around since 2014. It has evolved into several versions. The latest here is still called the Moto 360 but is not made by Motorola.

The new Moto 360 is now up for pre-order on Moto360.com. The smartwatch is available for $349.99 in Rose Gold or Stainless Steel. You can also use it with silicone or brown leather straps. You can place your order now but the device won’t start shipping until January 10.

Here are the specs and features of the Moto 360: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, Wear OS by Google, Quick charge 355mAh battery, 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Accelerometer, ambient light, HRM, Barometer, and Gyroscope.

The Moto 360 is also 3ATM water-resistant. It’s been tested tfor 10,000 swim strokes. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 10.0+ devices.

The Circular AMOLED screen measures 1.2″ with 390 x 390 pixel resolution, Full Color Always On Display, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The case is either SUS316 Stainless Steel, with PVD coating for the Steel Grey and Rose Gold, and DLC coating for the Phantom Black version. Strap width is 20mm while dimensions are 42.8 x 42.8 x 11.68mm. Without the strap, the watch only weighs 52g.