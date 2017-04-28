Vivo may not be the top Chinese OEM today but a number of its products are considered among some of the most reliable budget-friendly phones today. Well, most Vivo phones are out in India and we know the demand of this emerging market. Last year’s Vivo V5 was soon followed up by the Vivo V5 Plus which was first launched in Malaysia. A new variant is ready but only in India.

The Vivo V5s is now up for pre-order in India. Its main selling point is the 20MP front-facing camera that is perfect for the selfie addicts. That is one high-specced selfie shooter that there’s no reason why you can’t have a nice profile photo. The cam offers exceptional clarity and vivid colors that you won’t believe it’s only the front camera.

There’s also the front Moonlight Glow and Face Beauty 6.0 app that help capture the photo you’d be really proud to share online. If you’re still not convinced, then try the Group Selfie feature. You don’t need to squeeze eveyone in because the panoramic landscape panning will be enough.

If you hear about the 52MP Ultra HD photos, know that they are possible with the Vivo V5s. The rear cam isn’t 52MP but the 13MP camera plus PDAF tech are powerful enough to capture multiple shots and frames to combine and create higher-res images.

Other specs of the phone include a 5.5-inch HD screen, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, 2.5D Curved Glass, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor, microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB, AK4376 Hi-Fi audio chip, fingerprint sensor, and a 3000mAh non-removable. Phone runs Funtouch OS 3.0 OS over Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Price tag reads Rs. 18,990 which is about $296 in the US.

SOURCE: VIVO