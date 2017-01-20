Vivo unveiled the V5 Android phone last November and now, it’s getting a new sibling in the form of the V5 Plus. It’s the more enhanced version of the earlier model so expect this to cost more although we’re certain still nothing exorbitant. The new Vivo V5 Plus has just been listed for pre-order in Malaysia complete with impressive imaging features. There’s the 20MP + 8MP dual front camera, selfie softlight flash, Sony IMX376 1/2.78″ sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens.

Vivo is proud of the phone’s camera system. You may want it for what it can offer to your mobile photography needs. It allows you to capture the perfect selfie all the time with the Selfie Softlight feature. This one offers professional photography studio lighting effects so your selfies are always beautiful.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5.5-inch 1080p touchscreen, 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, fingerprint sensor, and a 3160mAh battery. Phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped by Funtouch OS 3.0. Unit comes in an all-metal build so we can expect it to be durable and ready for rough, everyday use.

Expect the Vivo V5 Plus to be available in India, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Indonesia. No information on pricing and availability has been given yet.

