Motorola is not doing well in smartphone sales, but this may not be news at all. Virtually anyone who is not Apple, Samsung, or one of the more successful Chinese brands is not making heaps of money in the smartphone business. So it was no surprise that we heard about Motorola laying off employees. What is a surprise to hear is that Motorola may be putting out a virtual reality (VR) headset that is actually a Moto Mod.

Moto Mods are modular accessories that you can connect to any of Motorola’s flagship Moto Z devices, to add certain functionalities to the phone. While they have not been taking the world by storm like the execs from Motorola probably expected, some of these mods were relatively marketable – like battery packs and style mods. It’s understandable that in this climate, Motorola would concentrate on those types of mods.

This is a hell of a Mod… pic.twitter.com/Mah61AYIZr — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 9, 2018

So a VR headset mod – leaked by serial leakster Evan Blass – is somewhat unexpected, but here we are looking at these pictures. In defense of Moto Mods, there are some that add really good functionality to any Moto Z device. The slider keyboard Moto Mod, the game pad Moto Mod, as well as a rumored upcoming DSLR mod sounds like the kind of mods you want. In reality, not a lot of people buy these products.

So we will have to see if Motorola pushes thru with this rumored VR headset mod. Even Blass is impressed with the idea of a VR headset Moto Mod, but with Motorola in damage limitation at this point, it won’t be a sure thing to say that this leak would actually get to market.

SOURCE: @evleaks