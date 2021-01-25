Sony is still in the game. Like LG, it may be contemplating its future but we doubt it will leave the mobile phone business anytime soon. The company has had the Xperia line since 2008. It’s been over a decade and we’ve seen a number of Xperia smartphones already. We’re anticipating for the Sony XPERIA 10 III that was recently rendered. The last one introduced was the Sony Xperia 5 II that debut back in September with 120Hz display, Alpha camera, and 5G.

The next Xperia phone could be an Xperia Compact. We’ve got a set of images here of the Sony Xperia Compact. Nothing is final yet but it will be smaller.

The Xperia Compact Series may be given a new lease in life this year according to a source. It still looks like a block which has become a signature Xperia shape from Sony.

Sony Xperia Compact Specs

The phone is said to come with a 5.5-inch display and dimensions of 153 x 72 x 11.1mm. It could be larger than the newly announced iPhone 12 Mini from Apple. The display appears to be still flat with significant chin and bezels. The front-facing camera is 8-inches under a waterdrop notch.

On the rear, you can see a dual camera system with flash. It’s headlined by a 13MP main camera placed in vertical camera module. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint sensor. The camera button and volume rocker are on the left edge.

The top edge shows a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is no mention of announcement date and market release but the Sony Xperia Compact could be out soon. Let’s wait and see.