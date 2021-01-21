The last Sony Xperia smartphone we mentioned would arrive next was the Sony Xperia Pro 5G. The company has yet to make an announcement but now we’re hearing about another phone–the Sony XPERIA 10 III. What we have now are image render of the upcoming smartphone. It’s only a mid-ranger but as with any Xperia phone, this one deserves our attention. We’re always curious what new things Sony has in store for us. The company may only be thriving but as long as there is a new phone, there will always be hope for any business.

Master Leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) has recently shared a gallery of images of the Xperia 10 III. The new phone from Sony doesn’t look anything new or revolutionary. It comes with a 6-inch flat screen with no punch-hole nor notch. The reason for the notchless display is because the bezels are still noticeable.

Sony XPERIA 10 III Features

The 8MP selfie camera is there on the forehead together with other sensors unlike the newer smartphones in the market today. When it comes to dimensions, it will measure 154.4 x 68.4 x 8.3mm. The rear camera bump is at 9.1mm. There could still be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Sony XPERIA 10 III may also be known as the Sony XPERIA 10 Mark 3. You may think this is an old phone but it’s new from Sony. The design isn’t as exciting as the newer devices out in the market today but the phone is decent especially with dual-front firing speakers.

When it comes to imaging, the Sony XPERIA 10 III will come with a triple rear camera system in vertical orientation as with any other Sony smartphones. The three cameras are said to be 12MP + 8MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide lens. Nothing really special but Sony still has time to surprise us.