LG launched the mid-range Q series last year with the Q6 as the first ever phone. The device launched with a FullVision display but at a lower price. It was soon followed by the LG Q7, LG Q7+, LG Q8, and the LG Q Stylus. An LG Q9 phone is in the works as first sighted a few months ago with a Snapdragon 660 processor and an 18:9 display. Last week, an image render and list of specs surfaced online so expect to hear an official announcement anytime soon.

The latest we have is this: another set of press renders that was leaked. They actually match the previous image so we have a feeling this gallery is the closest we have to the final design.

The LG Q9 shows a metallic finish and a notch on the display. Just when we thought the notch trend may be over, LG is sticking to it perhaps to make a bigger screen real estate. But then again, the chin, forehead, and size bezels are still very obvious here.

The device will remind you a lot of the LG G7 Fit, you’d think they are one and the same. Maybe, just maybe, LG intended for the LG Q9 to be a watered-down version of the G7 Fit. It is said to feature the same display size at 6.1-inches. There’s the 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port.

The upcoming LG Q9 will be ready against dust and water with its MIL-STD-810G standard and IP68 rating. Other specs listed include 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, A-GPS, GLONASS, 4G VoLTE, 3550mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

