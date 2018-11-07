At the IFA 2018, LG introduced two new phones: the LG G7 One and the LG G7 Fit. These are mid-range variants of the LG G7 ThinQ that was released earlier this year. The LG G7 Fit is now available in select markets all over the world. If you’re looking for a new smartphone with a premium camera and yet still within a budget price range, feel free to check out this LG G7 Fit phone. You can have some of the G7 ThinQ features but sans the high price.

The LG G7 Fit boasts the same premium look and feel of the ThinQ, complete with the polished metal rim and all-glass design. It’s still ready for tough use with its IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating.

When it comes to imaging, the LG G7 Fit boasts a highly intelligent camera. There’s the AI CAM feature that offers eight shooting modes. The feature can make recommendations but it’s always up to you to apply effects and do post-processing manually. There’s the 16MP standard angle camera with F2.2 aperture and an 8MP selfie wide angle shooter with F1.9 aperture.

To review the specs, the LG G7 Fit comes equipped with a large 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision, 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM, memory card slot for storage expansion (up to 64GB), Super Bright Display LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, and a 3000mAh battery.

The LG G7 Fit also boasts advanced audio features, thanks to the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Boombox Speaker, virtual 3D sound, and 7.1 channel audio with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound. No exact price has been given but the phone will be available this Q4 in major markets including Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

SOURCE: LG