LG still has the Q phone series. It’s a midrange line that has already introduced the likes of the LG Q6, Q7, and Q8. That’s only since July last year when the first LG Q phones, the Q6, was announced. This time, we have the LG Q9 as earlier rumored with a Snapdragon 660 processor and an 18:9 display. The device’s specs surfaced online last September and now, we have renders of the upcoming LG Q9. This one is said to come with a notch, making it the first LG Q phone to implement such design.

The image render below shows slim side bezels, some forehead, and a wide chin. We don’t understand why there’s still a forehead since there is a wide notch already.

This may remind you of the LG G7 Fit with the same design and shape but we’re assuming with lower specs. The phone features listed are as follows: 6.1-inch display, Full HD+ resolution (unconfirmed), 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, NFC, standard connectivity, 3550mAh battery, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset can still be expected.

The fingerprint scanner will still be at the rear since an under-display sensor is for premium phones, at least, for now. It will be powered by Android 8.1 Oreo OS but we’re hoping to see Android 9 Pie ready in the future.

No information on availability and pricing yet but we’re crossing our fingers just before 2018 ends. Let’s just wait and see.

VIA: MySmartPrice