Lenovo has prepared for the CES 2020. This week in Las Vegas, the company that now owns Motorola is introducing a slew of new smart products. Lenovo wants the world to get “smarter” with its numerous smartphones and smart devices starting with the home. So you already have your beloved smartphone. It doesn’t matter from what brand but have you updated your home yet? If you’re planning to finally get smart connected, we recommend checking out these new Lenovo products.

We’ve already seen Smart Displays from Lenovo since 2018. Lenovo has teamed up with Google to make the smart displays and speakers more powerful with Google Assistant. The Lenovo Smart Display continues to be a smart device, allowing you to control other smart devices.

Lenovo Smart Tab

It can be too overwhelming with the hundreds to probably thousands of choices available when it comes to the smart home. Lenovo is introducing three we think will help a consumer build a smart home. Let’s start with the Lenovo Smart Tab which isn’t exactly a new series.

The Lenovo tablet family is getting a new addition in the form of the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with a 10.3-inch Full HD screen and Dolby Atmos audio. This is the second-gen already with Google Assistant. As with similar Assistant-powered devices, you can command it hands-free to do other things, search, or any questions. You will be surprised how smart a Lenovo tablet can be especially with the Google Assistant. It comes with a Smart Charging Station.

Lenovo Smart Frame

Lenovo also has smart frames for your walls. You’ve probably thought about this before but Lenovo is one of the first to actually make the idea a reality. It’s basically a bigger smart display but is permanently up on the wall.

The Lenovo Smart Frame boasts a 21.5-inch screen that can show your photos and memories. It’s like the old digital picture frames from years ago but bigger and can display premium quality images. What’s fun is that you can control playback with simple hand gestures. The price is $399 while availability is August 2020.

Lenovo Connected Home Security

The company has also announced the Lenovo Connected Home Security. This solution is mainly for security. It’s cloud-based via Lenovo Vantage so you don’t have to worry about the risk of possible breach and vulnerability. This system allows you to choose which devices can be connected to the smart home network and monitored for security.

You see, you don’t have to hook up every smart device to one system. You just have to decide which one is important. You can avail of the 30-day trial for free beginning this January if you live in the US. It’s ideal for those with Lenovo PCs or tablets with Windows 10 like the IdeaPad, IdeaCentre, or the Yoga. The annual fee for a full license is only $29.99 so it’s not bad at all