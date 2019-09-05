Lenovo has recently introduced three new Smart Devices. The smart home consumers are provided more options now with the entrance of the Lenovo Smart Display 7, Lenovo Smart Tab M8, and the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10. You may probably say they are all glorified tablets but each one is different from the other. The smart home game now has the smart display category with Lenovo moving ahead with the Google Assistant. If you may remember, the original Lenovo Smart Display was released first last year after the success of the smart speaker line.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 is an upgraded version of the original model. It delivers less footprint but comes with powerful features. It’s best for almost any room inside the house whether in your bedroom, study, living room, or kitchen.

As with most smart displays, this one let’s you efficient streaming songs, radio, Google Photos, and YouTube videos. It comes with a camera so you can video chat with your family and friends anytime.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M8 is more of a 2-in-1 device. It’s a tablet and charging station in-one. It allows hands-free usage with the Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode.

When you’re not using the smart device, you can charge your other devices as it becomes a smart charging station. As a normal smart device, you can play music, manage other smart home products, and check important information on a daily basis.

Last but not least is the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10. This device works as an ultimate media tablet plus a smart home hub. It may look like a unique tablet but it’s really a smart display with a built-in kickstand that can be used in four modes. You can bring the Smart Tab 10 everywhere you go as it is ultra-portable.

These Lenovo Smart Devices will be available soon online and offline in select retail stores. Watch out for local announcements.