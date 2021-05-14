Google’s next flagship offering will be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There is still the Google Pixel 5a but we are not sure if the tech giant will be ready to reveal it in time for the virtual Google I/O 2021. A mid-range Pixel phone is usually introduced every year by the company at its very own developer conference but we’re not expecting much now since a lot has changed because of the pandemic. As for the next-gen Pixel smartphone series, we can expect more related details will surface until the official product announcement sometime in Q4 or maybe even earlier.

The Google Pixel 5a exists but we have a feeling the company wants to focus more on the Pixel 6 series. We believe the two are already in the works. We already said the Pixel 6 could run on the Whitechapel chip by Google. Its selfie camera may also be moved to the center.

A video has been posted on YouTube, showing off an exclusive first look at the Google Pixel 6. Of course, we’re taking things with a pinch of salt but we really find the new design interesting.

Both variants of the smartphone still feature a punch hole in the middle of the front display. The selfie camera is placed in the center. On the rear is an industrial design that shows a different camera bump. It looks like a bridge from one edge to the other.

Google Pixel 6 Specs

The unique camera bump shows multiple cameras and an LED flash. We’re only looking at a dual camera system for the regular Pixel 6. The Google Pixel 6 Pro may come with three cameras. Hopefully, they will be better and more advanced compared to the previous models.

When it comes to color options, the future Pixel 6 shows a black rim, black camera bump, white bottom (rear), bright orange (top rear), and bright orange Google logo. The bigger Pixel 6 Pro is said to feature a light orange back bottom and some champagne-colored accents as described. Not much details on the camera have been shared but it can be assumed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will likely have the same camera system with additional lens for the Pro.